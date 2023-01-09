TN Lottery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ These Tennessee lotteries were drawn Monday:
2-1-3, Wild: 1
(two, one, three; Wild: one)
0-6-4, Wild: 3
(zero, six, four; Wild: three)
3-0-4, Wild: 3
(three, zero, four; Wild: three)
4-7-8-6, Wild:
(four, seven, eight, six; Wild: zero)
8-4-5-6, Wild:
(eight, four, five, six; Wild: zero)
1-0-4-6, Wild: 2
(one, zero, four, six; Wild: two)
01-07-08-17-52, Cash Ball: 1
(one, seven, eight, seventeen, fifty-two; Cash Ball: one)
15-20-25-27-35
(fifteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $610,000
27-32-34-39-43, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 2
(twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-three; Star Ball: seven; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $34,070,000
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
18-43-48-60-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(eighteen, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $360,000,000
02-11-15-17-32, Bonus: 3
(two, eleven, fifteen, seventeen, thirty-two; Bonus: three)
Estimated jackpot: $620,000