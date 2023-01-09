TN Lottery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ These Tennessee lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 3 Evening

2-1-3, Wild: 1

(two, one, three; Wild: one)

Cash 3 Midday

0-6-4, Wild: 3

(zero, six, four; Wild: three)

Cash 3 Morning

3-0-4, Wild: 3

(three, zero, four; Wild: three)

Cash 4 Evening

4-7-8-6, Wild:

(four, seven, eight, six; Wild: zero)

Cash 4 Midday

8-4-5-6, Wild:

(eight, four, five, six; Wild: zero)

Cash 4 Morning

1-0-4-6, Wild: 2

(one, zero, four, six; Wild: two)

Cash4Life

01-07-08-17-52, Cash Ball: 1

(one, seven, eight, seventeen, fifty-two; Cash Ball: one)

Daily Tennessee Jackpot

15-20-25-27-35

(fifteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $610,000

Lotto America

27-32-34-39-43, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 2

(twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-three; Star Ball: seven; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $34,070,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Powerball

18-43-48-60-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(eighteen, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $360,000,000

Tennessee Cash

02-11-15-17-32, Bonus: 3

(two, eleven, fifteen, seventeen, thirty-two; Bonus: three)

Estimated jackpot: $620,000