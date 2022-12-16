ID Lottery

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Friday:

5 Star Draw

07-12-30-35-39

(seven, twelve, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $654,000

Idaho Cash

05-11-22-27-37

(five, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $86,300

Lucky For Life

01-22-30-32-34, Lucky Ball: 18

(one, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: eighteen)

Mega Millions

08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3

(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000

Pick 3 Day

0-0-5

(zero, zero, five)

Pick 3 Night

3-2-3

(three, two, three)

Pick 4 Day

0-5-1-0

(zero, five, one, zero)

Pick 4 Night

1-2-8-5

(one, two, eight, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000

Weekly Grand

05-13-28-29-30

(five, thirteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty)