MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

07-13-14-15-18, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3

(seven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $1,350,000,000

NORTH5

04-07-11-20-29

(four, seven, eleven, twenty, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

Pick 3

8-0-1

(eight, zero, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 360,000,000