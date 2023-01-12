AZ Lottery
PHOENIX (AP) _ These Arizona lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
8-7-6
(eight, seven, six)
01-04-20-25-26
(one, four, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
06-07-18-29-33-42
(six, seven, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $2,400,000
04-15-22-30-34-37
(four, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $380,000
Estimated jackpot: 1,350,000,000
04-08-46-47-48, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3
(four, eight, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $404,000,000