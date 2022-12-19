IN Lottery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 5

05-21-25-27-30

(five, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $115,000

Cash4Life

13-40-44-48-49, Cash Ball: 3

(thirteen, forty, forty-four, forty-eight, forty-nine; Cash Ball: three)

Quick Draw Midday

01-03-13-16-19-24-32-33-46-50-52-56-57-59-67-70-71-73-75-80, BE: 71

(one, three, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-six, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-five, eighty; BE: seventy-one)

Daily Three-Midday

5-4-8, SB: 2

(five, four, eight; SB: two)

Daily Three-Evening

2-3-9, SB:

(two, three, nine; SB: zero)

Daily Four-Midday

3-1-3-0, SB: 2

(three, one, three, zero; SB: two)

Daily Four-Evening

2-6-5-5, SB:

(two, six, five, five; SB: zero)

Quick Draw Evening

03-06-08-09-12-17-26-27-30-32-38-40-43-49-53-54-58-63-72-74, BE: 63

ADVERTISEMENT

(three, six, eight, nine, twelve, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty-three, seventy-two, seventy-four; BE: sixty-three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000

Powerball

07-37-55-65-67, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 5

(seven, thirty-seven, fifty-five, sixty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: five)

Estimated jackpot: $170,000,000