PA Lottery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Thursday:
05-08-12-22-24
(five, eight, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $780,000
05-22-40-48-57, Cash Ball: 2
(five, twenty-two, forty, forty-eight, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: two)
19-22-25-26-31-45
(nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-one, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $650,000
Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000
6-6, Wild: 1
(six, six; Wild: one)
3-6, Wild: 1
(three, six; Wild: one)
3-6-0, Wild: 1
(three, six, zero; Wild: one)
7-2-1, Wild: 1
(seven, two, one; Wild: one)
6-5-6-2, Wild: 1
(six, five, six, two; Wild: one)
7-0-0-3, Wild: 1
(seven, zero, zero, three; Wild: one)
8-6-3-3-4, Wild: 1
(eight, six, three, three, four; Wild: one)
9-3-5-4-6, Wild: 1
(nine, three, five, four, six; Wild: one)
Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000
08-18-22-26-27
(eight, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000