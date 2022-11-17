PA Lottery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Cash 5

05-08-12-22-24

(five, eight, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $780,000

Cash4Life

05-22-40-48-57, Cash Ball: 2

(five, twenty-two, forty, forty-eight, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: two)

Match 6 Lotto

19-22-25-26-31-45

(nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-one, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $650,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000

Pick 2 Day

6-6, Wild: 1

(six, six; Wild: one)

Pick 2 Evening

3-6, Wild: 1

(three, six; Wild: one)

Pick 3 Day

3-6-0, Wild: 1

(three, six, zero; Wild: one)

Pick 3 Evening

7-2-1, Wild: 1

(seven, two, one; Wild: one)

Pick 4 Day

6-5-6-2, Wild: 1

(six, five, six, two; Wild: one)

Pick 4 Evening

7-0-0-3, Wild: 1

(seven, zero, zero, three; Wild: one)

Pick 5 Day

8-6-3-3-4, Wild: 1

(eight, six, three, three, four; Wild: one)

Pick 5 Evening

9-3-5-4-6, Wild: 1

(nine, three, five, four, six; Wild: one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000

Treasure Hunt

08-18-22-26-27

(eight, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000