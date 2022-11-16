OR Lottery

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ These Oregon lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Lucky Lines

04-05-09-15-20-22-27-29

(four, five, nine, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $33,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000

Megabucks

03-07-13-17-41-45

(three, seven, thirteen, seventeen, forty-one, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $1,800,000

Pick 4 10PM

0-6-5-3

(zero, six, five, three)

Pick 4 1PM

3-6-1-0

(three, six, one, zero)

Pick 4 4PM

6-1-2-3

(six, one, two, three)

Pick 4 7PM

9-8-8-1

(nine, eight, eight, one)

Powerball

28-34-51-53-56, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

(twenty-eight, thirty-four, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $93,000,000

Win for Life

38-46-56-76

(thirty-eight, forty-six, fifty-six, seventy-six)