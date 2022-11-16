OR Lottery
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ These Oregon lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
04-05-09-15-20-22-27-29
(four, five, nine, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $33,000
Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000
03-07-13-17-41-45
(three, seven, thirteen, seventeen, forty-one, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $1,800,000
0-6-5-3
(zero, six, five, three)
3-6-1-0
(three, six, one, zero)
6-1-2-3
(six, one, two, three)
9-8-8-1
(nine, eight, eight, one)
28-34-51-53-56, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(twenty-eight, thirty-four, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $93,000,000
38-46-56-76
(thirty-eight, forty-six, fifty-six, seventy-six)