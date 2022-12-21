NE Lottery

Click to copy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 23-25, White Balls: 8-19

(Red Balls: twenty-three, twenty-five; White Balls: eight, nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

22-23-26-34-39, Lucky Ball: 17

(twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: seventeen)

Mega Millions

03-04-33-36-52, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 4

(three, four, thirty-three, thirty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $510,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 4, Day: 2, Year: 52

(Month: four; Day: two; Year: fifty-two)

Pick 3

5-0-1

(five, zero, one)

Pick 5

05-07-08-20-38

(five, seven, eight, twenty, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $94,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000