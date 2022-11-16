NE Lottery

Click to copy

Click to copy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 1-25, White Balls: 11-14

(Red Balls: one, twenty-five; White Balls: eleven, fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

17-28-33-34-36, Lucky Ball: 11

(seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: eleven)

Mega Millions

06-19-28-46-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2

(six, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 7, Day: 16, Year: 84

(Month: seven; Day: sixteen; Year: eighty-four)

Pick 3

5-2-7

(five, two, seven)

Pick 5

02-03-14-24-35

(two, three, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $260,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 76,000,000