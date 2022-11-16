NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Red Balls: 1-25, White Balls: 11-14
(Red Balls: one, twenty-five; White Balls: eleven, fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
17-28-33-34-36, Lucky Ball: 11
(seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: eleven)
06-19-28-46-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2
(six, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000
Month: 7, Day: 16, Year: 84
(Month: seven; Day: sixteen; Year: eighty-four)
5-2-7
(five, two, seven)
02-03-14-24-35
(two, three, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $260,000
Estimated jackpot: 76,000,000