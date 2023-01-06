MD Lottery

BALTIMORE (AP) _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Friday:

Bonus Match 5

06-19-24-34-39, Bonus: 30

(six, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-nine; Bonus: thirty)

Cash4Life

08-10-24-27-39, Cash Ball: 1

(eight, ten, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-nine; Cash Ball: one)

Mega Millions

03-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3

(three, twenty, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

3-4-7

(three, four, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

8-9-6

(eight, nine, six)

Pick 4 Evening

4-9-1-9

(four, nine, one, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

8-7-1-1

(eight, seven, one, one)

Pick 5 Evening

0-4-6-4-4

(zero, four, six, four, four)

Pick 5 Midday

8-6-4-6-3

(eight, six, four, six, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000