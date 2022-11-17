TN Lottery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ These Tennessee lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Cash 3 Evening

2-9-7, Wild: 1

(two, nine, seven; Wild: one)

Cash 3 Midday

6-7-3, Wild: 1

(six, seven, three; Wild: one)

Cash 3 Morning

4-7-0, Wild: 9

(four, seven, zero; Wild: nine)

Cash 4 Evening

6-4-6-3, Wild: 9

(six, four, six, three; Wild: nine)

Cash 4 Midday

3-0-2-9, Wild: 7

(three, zero, two, nine; Wild: seven)

Cash 4 Morning

7-1-0-1, Wild: 4

(seven, one, zero, one; Wild: four)

Cash4Life

05-22-40-48-57, Cash Ball: 2

(five, twenty-two, forty, forty-eight, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000