TN Lottery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ These Tennessee lotteries were drawn Thursday:
2-9-7, Wild: 1
(two, nine, seven; Wild: one)
6-7-3, Wild: 1
(six, seven, three; Wild: one)
4-7-0, Wild: 9
(four, seven, zero; Wild: nine)
6-4-6-3, Wild: 9
(six, four, six, three; Wild: nine)
3-0-2-9, Wild: 7
(three, zero, two, nine; Wild: seven)
7-1-0-1, Wild: 4
(seven, one, zero, one; Wild: four)
05-22-40-48-57, Cash Ball: 2
(five, twenty-two, forty, forty-eight, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: two)
Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000