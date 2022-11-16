Click to copy

Click to copy

ND Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 1-25, White Balls: 11-14

(Red Balls: one, twenty-five; White Balls: eleven, fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

17-28-33-34-36, Lucky Ball: 11

(seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: eleven)

Mega Millions

06-19-28-46-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2

(six, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 76,000,000