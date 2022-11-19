CO Lottery
DENVER (AP) _ These Colorado lotteries were drawn Saturday:
04-09-14-15-27
(four, nine, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
02-14-22-25-33-34
(two, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $5,500,000
06-07-16-21-32-38
(six, seven, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-eight)
01-21-34-39-44, Lucky Ball: 10
(one, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-four; Lucky Ball: ten)
Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000
8-0-2
(eight, zero, two)
7-3-3
(seven, three, three)
07-28-62-63-64, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3
(seven, twenty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000