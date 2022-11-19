Click to copy

CO Lottery

DENVER (AP) _ These Colorado lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5

04-09-14-15-27

(four, nine, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Lotto

02-14-22-25-33-34

(two, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $5,500,000

Lotto Plus

06-07-16-21-32-38

(six, seven, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-eight)

Lucky For Life

01-21-34-39-44, Lucky Ball: 10

(one, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-four; Lucky Ball: ten)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

8-0-2

(eight, zero, two)

Pick 3 Midday

7-3-3

(seven, three, three)

Powerball

07-28-62-63-64, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3

(seven, twenty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000