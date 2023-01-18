NE Lottery

Click to copy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 3-19, White Balls: 10-25

(Red Balls: three, nineteen; White Balls: ten, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

03-04-25-35-48, Lucky Ball: 18

(three, four, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: eighteen)

Mega Millions

02-12-18-24-39, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3

(two, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)

MyDaY

Month: 10, Day: 12, Year: 36

(Month: ten; Day: twelve; Year: thirty-six)

Pick 3

5-3-0

(five, three, zero)

Pick 5

05-17-19-34-38

(five, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 439,000,000