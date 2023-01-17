Click to copy

Click to copy

ND Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Monday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 5-26, White Balls: 3-13

(Red Balls: five, twenty-six; White Balls: three, thirteen)

Lotto America

07-20-21-27-52, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 2

(seven, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven, fifty-two; Star Ball: four; ASB: two)

Lucky For Life

11-17-25-31-38, Lucky Ball: 17

(eleven, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: seventeen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

Powerball

04-14-33-39-61, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3

(four, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)