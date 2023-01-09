MI Lottery
DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:
11-18-20-26-37
(eleven, eighteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-seven)
03-05-24-26-31, Lucky Ball: 5
(three, five, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: five)
QH-10C-8D-9D-9H
(QH, 10C, 8D, 9D, 9H)
5-3-7
(five, three, seven)
3-9-9-4
(three, nine, nine, four)
8-8-4
(eight, eight, four)
1-5-7-3
(one, five, seven, three)
03-24-34-35-38
(three, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $145,000
03-06-08-10-12-21-33-34-36-38-46-47-48-50-53-58-59-63-69-75-76-79
(three, six, eight, ten, twelve, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-nine, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-nine)
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
18-43-48-60-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(eighteen, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $360,000,000