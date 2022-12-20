NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:
Red Balls: 21-22, White Balls: 6-25
(Red Balls: twenty-one, twenty-two; White Balls: six, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
10-12-23-32-45, Lucky Ball: 11
(ten, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: eleven)
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
Month: 10, Day: 31, Year: 91
(Month: ten; Day: thirty-one; Year: ninety-one)
5-0-9
(five, zero, nine)
06-10-14-19-22
(six, ten, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $90,000
07-37-55-65-67, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 5
(seven, thirty-seven, fifty-five, sixty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000,000