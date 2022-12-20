NE Lottery

Click to copy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 21-22, White Balls: 6-25

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

10-12-23-32-45, Lucky Ball: 11

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 10, Day: 31, Year: 91

Pick 3

5-0-9

Pick 5

06-10-14-19-22

Estimated jackpot: $90,000

Powerball

07-37-55-65-67, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 5

Estimated jackpot: $170,000,000