IN Lottery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Monday:

Quick Draw Midday

03-07-12-16-17-30-33-39-41-45-48-52-54-58-59-63-65-68-69-79, BE: 33

(three, seven, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-nine; BE: thirty-three)

Daily Three-Midday

5-4-0, SB: 9

(five, four, zero; SB: nine)

Daily Four-Midday

1-7-2-0, SB: 9

(one, seven, two, zero; SB: nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 613,000,000