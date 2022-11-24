ND Lottery

Click to copy

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 2-10, White Balls: 23-25

(Red Balls: two, ten; White Balls: twenty-three, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lotto America

12-21-29-35-42, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 2

(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-five, forty-two; Star Ball: three; ASB: two)

Lucky For Life

20-21-24-34-37, Lucky Ball: 14

(twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-seven; Lucky Ball: fourteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 284,000,000

Powerball

01-02-31-39-66, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2

(one, two, thirty-one, thirty-nine, sixty-six; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $48,000,000