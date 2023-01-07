RI Lottery

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Lucky For Life

04-05-13-22-44, Lucky Ball: 8

(four, five, thirteen, twenty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Numbers Evening

7-4-8-8

(seven, four, eight, eight)

Numbers Midday

0-8-7-2

(zero, eight, seven, two)

Powerball

35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000

Wild Money

01-12-24-29-37, Extra: 8

(one, twelve, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-seven; Extra: eight)

Estimated jackpot: $135,000