RI Lottery
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Saturday:
04-05-13-22-44, Lucky Ball: 8
(four, five, thirteen, twenty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
7-4-8-8
(seven, four, eight, eight)
0-8-7-2
(zero, eight, seven, two)
35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000
01-12-24-29-37, Extra: 8
(one, twelve, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-seven; Extra: eight)
Estimated jackpot: $135,000