DE Lottery
DOVER, Del. (AP) _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Friday:
07-18-24-33-43, Lucky Ball: 6
(seven, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-three; Lucky Ball: six)
03-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(three, twenty, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000,000
08-16-23-25-27-31
(eight, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
0-8-3
(zero, eight, three)
4-2-6
(four, two, six)
4-4-1-5
(four, four, one, five)
9-7-4-3
(nine, seven, four, three)
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000