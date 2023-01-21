WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:
9-3-2
(nine, three, two)
04-19-22-32-40
(four, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-two, forty)
02-05-09-10-13-14-21-22-27-29-37-40-42-55-59-63-74-75-79-80
(two, five, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, forty, forty-two, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-three, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-nine, eighty)
13-14-18-19
(thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen)
20-29-31-64-66, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 4
(twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-one, sixty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: 473,000,000