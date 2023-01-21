WA Lottery

Click to copy

Click to copy

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily Game

9-3-2

(nine, three, two)

Hit 5

04-19-22-32-40

(four, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-two, forty)

Keno

02-05-09-10-13-14-21-22-27-29-37-40-42-55-59-63-74-75-79-80

(two, five, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, forty, forty-two, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-three, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-nine, eighty)

Match 4

13-14-18-19

(thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen)

Mega Millions

20-29-31-64-66, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 4

(twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-one, sixty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 473,000,000