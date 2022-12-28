NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Red Balls: 10-12, White Balls: 12-26
(Red Balls: ten, twelve; White Balls: twelve, twenty-six)
09-19-35-42-43, Lucky Ball: 6
(nine, nineteen, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-three; Lucky Ball: six)
Estimated jackpot: 565,000,000
Month: 2, Day: 23, Year: 27
(Month: two; Day: twenty-three; Year: twenty-seven)
5-6-8
(five, six, eight)
10-20-22-29-33
(ten, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: 215,000,000