NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 10-12, White Balls: 12-26

(Red Balls: ten, twelve; White Balls: twelve, twenty-six)

Lucky For Life

09-19-35-42-43, Lucky Ball: 6

(nine, nineteen, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-three; Lucky Ball: six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 565,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 2, Day: 23, Year: 27

(Month: two; Day: twenty-three; Year: twenty-seven)

Pick 3

5-6-8

(five, six, eight)

Pick 5

10-20-22-29-33

(ten, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 215,000,000