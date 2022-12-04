Click to copy

Click to copy

ND Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Saturday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 18-20, White Balls: 9-18

(Red Balls: eighteen, twenty; White Balls: nine, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lotto America

30-32-36-42-43, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 2

(thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-three; Star Ball: ten; ASB: two)

Lucky For Life

01-07-13-30-40, Lucky Ball: 3

(one, seven, thirteen, thirty, forty; Lucky Ball: three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 354,000,000

Powerball

06-13-33-36-37, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 4

(six, thirteen, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Powerball: seven; Power Play: four)