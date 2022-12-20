AZ Lottery

Click to copy

PHOENIX (AP) _ These Arizona lotteries were drawn Monday:

Pick 3

2-2-9

(two, two, nine)

Fantasy 5

03-04-06-32-33

(three, four, six, thirty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $240,000

The Pick

10-17-22-25-26-28

(ten, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $1,300,000

Triple Twist

02-21-28-35-40-41

(two, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-five, forty, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $265,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000

Powerball

07-37-55-65-67, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 5

(seven, thirty-seven, fifty-five, sixty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: five)

Estimated jackpot: $170,000,000