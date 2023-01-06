NJ Lottery
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Friday:
08-10-24-27-39, Cash Ball: 1
(eight, ten, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-nine; Cash Ball: one)
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
2-0-4, Fireball: 3
(two, zero, four; Fireball: three)
6-7-7-8, Fireball: 3
(six, seven, seven, eight; Fireball: three)
02-04-08-30-37, Xtra: 2
(two, four, eight, thirty, thirty-seven; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
6-8-2, Fireball: 1
(six, eight, two; Fireball: one)
3-5-6-3, Fireball: 1
(three, five, six, three; Fireball: one)
03-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(three, twenty, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000,000