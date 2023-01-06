NJ Lottery

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash4Life

08-10-24-27-39, Cash Ball: 1

(eight, ten, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-nine; Cash Ball: one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000

Pick 3

2-0-4, Fireball: 3

(two, zero, four; Fireball: three)

Pick 4

6-7-7-8, Fireball: 3

(six, seven, seven, eight; Fireball: three)

Cash 5

02-04-08-30-37, Xtra: 2

(two, four, eight, thirty, thirty-seven; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Midday Pick 3

6-8-2, Fireball: 1

(six, eight, two; Fireball: one)

Midday Pick 4

3-5-6-3, Fireball: 1

(three, five, six, three; Fireball: one)

Mega Millions

03-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3

(three, twenty, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000,000