CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:
7-6-3
(seven, six, three)
0-7-3
(zero, seven, three)
0-0-1-8
(zero, zero, one, eight)
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:48.39
(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 48.39)
Estimated jackpot: $430,000
10-20-27-34-37
(ten, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $158,000
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 158,000,000