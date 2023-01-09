WA Lottery

Click to copy

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Daily Game

0-4-4

(zero, four, four)

Hit 5

01-02-04-22-27

(one, two, four, twenty-two, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $175,000

Keno

03-09-12-15-16-22-33-35-39-41-43-44-45-57-59-60-62-65-73-77

(three, nine, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-three, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-five, seventy-three, seventy-seven)

Match 4

14-16-20-24

(fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 340,000,000