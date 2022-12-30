NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Red Balls: 8-15, White Balls: 5-25
(Red Balls: eight, fifteen; White Balls: five, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
07-09-11-23-32, Lucky Ball: 12
(seven, nine, eleven, twenty-three, thirty-two; Lucky Ball: twelve)
Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000
Month: 2, Day: 6, Year: 35
(Month: two; Day: six; Year: thirty-five)
7-9-1
(seven, nine, one)
02-05-20-31-38
(two, five, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
Estimated jackpot: 246,000,000