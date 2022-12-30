NE Lottery

Click to copy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 8-15, White Balls: 5-25

(Red Balls: eight, fifteen; White Balls: five, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

07-09-11-23-32, Lucky Ball: 12

(seven, nine, eleven, twenty-three, thirty-two; Lucky Ball: twelve)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 2, Day: 6, Year: 35

(Month: two; Day: six; Year: thirty-five)

Pick 3

7-9-1

(seven, nine, one)

Pick 5

02-05-20-31-38

(two, five, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 246,000,000