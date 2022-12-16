DE Lottery
DOVER, Del. (AP) _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Friday:
01-22-30-32-34, Lucky Ball: 18
(one, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3
(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000
03-04-07-22-31-35
(three, four, seven, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $66,000
0-9-2
(zero, nine, two)
9-4-5
(nine, four, five)
5-3-9-1
(five, three, nine, one)
0-8-8-8
(zero, eight, eight, eight)
Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000