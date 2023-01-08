WA Lottery

Click to copy

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily Game

0-8-7

(zero, eight, seven)

Hit 5

02-10-28-32-34

(two, ten, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $145,000

Keno

07-09-11-13-22-24-26-29-34-43-44-46-48-50-55-58-61-71-74-75

(seven, nine, eleven, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty-three, forty-four, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-one, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-five)

Lotto

03-04-08-24-31-34

(three, four, eight, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $3,600,000

Match 4

02-06-15-23

(two, six, fifteen, twenty-three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Powerball

35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000