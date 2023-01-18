IN Lottery
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
03-05-08-09-14-19-20-22-23-25-47-48-53-54-60-62-65-71-76-79, BE: 5
(three, five, eight, nine, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-five, seventy-one, seventy-six, seventy-nine; BE: five)
1-8-6, SB: 2
(one, eight, six; SB: two)
8-5-9-0, SB: 2
(eight, five, nine, zero; SB: two)
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 439,000,000