IN Lottery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Quick Draw Midday

03-05-08-09-14-19-20-22-23-25-47-48-53-54-60-62-65-71-76-79, BE: 5

(three, five, eight, nine, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-five, seventy-one, seventy-six, seventy-nine; BE: five)

Daily Three-Midday

1-8-6, SB: 2

(one, eight, six; SB: two)

Daily Four-Midday

8-5-9-0, SB: 2

(eight, five, nine, zero; SB: two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 439,000,000