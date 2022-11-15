NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:
Red Balls: 5-17, White Balls: 2-16
(Red Balls: five, seventeen; White Balls: two, sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
04-15-19-36-43, Lucky Ball: 17
(four, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-six, forty-three; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000
Month: 5, Day: 17, Year: 67
(Month: five; Day: seventeen; Year: sixty-seven)
2-2-2
(two, two, two)
03-04-32-35-38
(three, four, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
19-35-53-54-67, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
(nineteen, thirty-five, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $76,000,000