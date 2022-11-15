NE Lottery

Click to copy

Click to copy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 5-17, White Balls: 2-16

(Red Balls: five, seventeen; White Balls: two, sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

04-15-19-36-43, Lucky Ball: 17

(four, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-six, forty-three; Lucky Ball: seventeen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 5, Day: 17, Year: 67

(Month: five; Day: seventeen; Year: sixty-seven)

Pick 3

2-2-2

(two, two, two)

Pick 5

03-04-32-35-38

(three, four, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

Powerball

19-35-53-54-67, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(nineteen, thirty-five, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $76,000,000