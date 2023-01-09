NE Lottery

Click to copy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 4-08, White Balls: 2-26

(Red Balls: four, eight; White Balls: two, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

06-18-32-42-47, Lucky Ball: 9

(six, eighteen, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 8, Day: 10, Year: 42

(Month: eight; Day: ten; Year: forty-two)

Pick 3

5-7-2

(five, seven, two)

Pick 5

02-03-11-17-19

(two, three, eleven, seventeen, nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 340,000,000