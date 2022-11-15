VA Lottery

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 5

16-19-32-35-38

(sixteen, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Cash4Life

07-33-34-40-45, Cash Ball: 2

(seven, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty, forty-five; Cash Ball: two)

Mega Millions

06-19-28-46-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2

(six, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000

Pick 3 Day

6-4-4, FB: 5

(six, four, four; FB: five)

Pick 3 Night

5-0-9, FB: 1

(five, zero, nine; FB: one)

Pick 4 Day

0-3-8-4, FB: 3

(zero, three, eight, four; FB: three)

Pick 4 Night

3-3-1-5, FB: 7

(three, three, one, five; FB: seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 76,000,000