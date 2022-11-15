IL Lottery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
12-14-23-32-36
(twelve, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
0-4-3, Fireball: 7
(zero, four, three; Fireball: seven)
4-5-3, Fireball: 5
(four, five, three; Fireball: five)
5-6-1-9, Fireball: 3
(five, six, one, nine; Fireball: three)
1-7-1-3, Fireball: 3
(one, seven, one, three; Fireball: three)
05-15-38-39-44
(five, fifteen, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
06-19-28-46-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2
(six, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 76,000,000