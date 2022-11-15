IL Lottery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

12-14-23-32-36

(twelve, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Pick Three-Midday

0-4-3, Fireball: 7

(zero, four, three; Fireball: seven)

Pick Three-Evening

4-5-3, Fireball: 5

(four, five, three; Fireball: five)

Pick Four-Midday

5-6-1-9, Fireball: 3

(five, six, one, nine; Fireball: three)

Pick Four-Evening

1-7-1-3, Fireball: 3

(one, seven, one, three; Fireball: three)

Lucky Day Lotto

05-15-38-39-44

(five, fifteen, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Mega Millions

06-19-28-46-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2

(six, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 76,000,000