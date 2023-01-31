NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:
Red Balls: 14-19, White Balls: 2-24
(Red Balls: fourteen, nineteen; White Balls: two, twenty-four)
09-16-34-46-47, Lucky Ball: 13
(nine, sixteen, thirty-four, forty-six, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000
Month: 12, Day: 31, Year: 75
(Month: twelve; Day: thirty-one; Year: seventy-five)
1-2-2
(one, two, two)
04-06-10-25-27
(four, six, ten, twenty-five, twenty-seven)
01-04-12-36-49, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2
(one, four, twelve, thirty-six, forty-nine; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)