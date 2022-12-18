MT Lottery

Click to copy

HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Big Sky Bonus

04-09-22-24, Bonus: 6

(four, nine, twenty-two, twenty-four; Bonus: six)

Estimated jackpot: $7,311

Lotto America

07-12-16-40-49, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 5

(seven, twelve, sixteen, forty, forty-nine; Star Ball: one; ASB: five)

Estimated jackpot: $31,040,000

Lucky For Life

08-12-36-39-47, Lucky Ball: 14

(eight, twelve, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: fourteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000

Montana Cash

03-04-27-31-43

(three, four, twenty-seven, thirty-one, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $340,000

Powerball

33-56-64-66-68, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2

(thirty-three, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000