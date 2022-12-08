Click to copy

ND Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 14-24, White Balls: 4-08

(Red Balls: fourteen, twenty-four; White Balls: four, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lotto America

02-19-22-47-48, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 2

(two, nineteen, twenty-two, forty-seven, forty-eight; Star Ball: five; ASB: two)

Lucky For Life

02-23-32-44-48, Lucky Ball: 2

(two, twenty-three, thirty-two, forty-four, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 379,000,000

Powerball

06-28-44-59-61, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(six, twenty-eight, forty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $116,000,000