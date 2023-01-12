MT Lottery

HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Big Sky Bonus

01-02-05-28, Bonus: 8

(one, two, five, twenty-eight; Bonus: eight)

Estimated jackpot: $2,791

Lotto America

05-23-45-46-51, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 2

(five, twenty-three, forty-five, forty-six, fifty-one; Star Ball: three; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $34,120,000

Lucky For Life

24-39-41-42-45, Lucky Ball: 6

(twenty-four, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,350,000,000

Montana Cash

06-14-24-25-31

(six, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $410,000

Powerball

04-08-46-47-48, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3

(four, eight, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $404,000,000