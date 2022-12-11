IN Lottery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Quick Draw Midday

04-05-06-07-08-09-10-13-14-17-22-24-26-28-38-47-49-52-65-69, BE: 26

(four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-two, sixty-five, sixty-nine; BE: twenty-six)

Daily Three-Midday

4-1-1, SB: 5

(four, one, one; SB: five)

Daily Four-Midday

8-5-1-9, SB: 5

(eight, five, one, nine; SB: five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 124,000,000