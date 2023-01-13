WA Lottery

Click to copy

Click to copy

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Daily Game

8-6-6

(eight, six, six)

Hit 5

01-06-09-15-28

(one, six, nine, fifteen, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $330,000

Keno

01-04-05-18-23-24-25-30-35-38-49-52-56-57-59-60-69-74-75-76

(one, four, five, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-six)

Match 4

03-10-13-18

(three, ten, thirteen, eighteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,350,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 404,000,000