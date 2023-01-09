Click to copy

CO Lottery

DENVER (AP) _ These Colorado lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 5

02-11-14-18-25

(two, eleven, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Lucky For Life

03-05-24-26-31, Lucky Ball: 5

(three, five, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

3-4-0

(three, four, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

1-5-8

(one, five, eight)

Powerball

18-43-48-60-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(eighteen, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $360,000,000