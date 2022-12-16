GA Lottery

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash 3 Evening

7-0-6

(seven, zero, six)

Cash 3 Midday

3-9-4

(three, nine, four)

Cash 3 Night

7-2-7

(seven, two, seven)

Cash 4 Evening

3-0-0-4

(three, zero, zero, four)

Cash 4 Midday

7-6-8-3

(seven, six, eight, three)

Cash 4 Night

7-9-9-7

(seven, nine, nine, seven)

Cash4Life

10-24-40-44-56, Cash Ball: 3

(ten, twenty-four, forty, forty-four, fifty-six; Cash Ball: three)

Fantasy 5

14-16-20-28-32

(fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

4-5-7-0-0

(four, five, seven, zero, zero)

Georgia FIVE Midday

3-2-5-9-5

(three, two, five, nine, five)

Mega Millions

08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3

(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000