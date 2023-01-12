NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Red Balls: 13-14, White Balls: 15-20
(Red Balls: thirteen, fourteen; White Balls: fifteen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
24-39-41-42-45, Lucky Ball: 6
(twenty-four, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: six)
Estimated jackpot: 1,350,000,000
Month: 7, Day: 13, Year: 60
(Month: seven; Day: thirteen; Year: sixty)
2-0-7
(two, zero, seven)
01-17-25-32-34
(one, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
04-08-46-47-48, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3
(four, eight, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $404,000,000