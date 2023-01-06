KY Lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Friday:
10-12-24-31, Cash Ball: 5
(ten, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-one; Cash Ball: five)
02-04-26-31-38
(two, four, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-eight)
07-18-24-33-43, Lucky Ball: 6
(seven, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-three; Lucky Ball: six)
03-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(three, twenty, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000,000
3-0-3
(three, zero, three)
9-2-4
(nine, two, four)
9-5-2-7
(nine, five, two, seven)
4-0-9-8
(four, zero, nine, eight)
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000