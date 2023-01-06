KY Lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash Ball

10-12-24-31, Cash Ball: 5

(ten, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-one; Cash Ball: five)

Kentucky 5

02-04-26-31-38

(two, four, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

Lucky For Life

07-18-24-33-43, Lucky Ball: 6

(seven, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-three; Lucky Ball: six)

Mega Millions

03-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3

(three, twenty, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

3-0-3

(three, zero, three)

Pick 3 Midday

9-2-4

(nine, two, four)

Pick 4 Evening

9-5-2-7

(nine, five, two, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

4-0-9-8

(four, zero, nine, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000