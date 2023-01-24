IN Lottery
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
01-05-06-08-13-15-17-23-30-31-39-42-51-56-60-62-63-74-76-79, BE: 63
(one, five, six, eight, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-two, fifty-one, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-three, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-nine; BE: sixty-three)
1-3-0, SB: 5
(one, three, zero; SB: five)
9-9-3-6, SB: 5
(nine, nine, three, six; SB: five)
Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 526,000,000