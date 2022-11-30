NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Red Balls: 4-13, White Balls: 16-18
17-18-26-27-48, Lucky Ball: 13
20-23-37-46-52, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 4
Month: 10, Day: 1, Year: 15
2-7-9
09-14-18-24-35
Estimated jackpot: 65,000,000