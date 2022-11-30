NE Lottery

Click to copy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 4-13, White Balls: 16-18

(Red Balls: four, thirteen; White Balls: sixteen, eighteen)

Lucky For Life

17-18-26-27-48, Lucky Ball: 13

(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: thirteen)

Mega Millions

20-23-37-46-52, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 4

(twenty, twenty-three, thirty-seven, forty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: four)

MyDaY

Month: 10, Day: 1, Year: 15

(Month: ten; Day: one; Year: fifteen)

Pick 3

2-7-9

(two, seven, nine)

Pick 5

09-14-18-24-35

(nine, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 65,000,000