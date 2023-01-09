IN Lottery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 5

23-27-32-33-39

(twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $199,000

Cash4Life

01-07-08-17-52, Cash Ball: 1

(one, seven, eight, seventeen, fifty-two; Cash Ball: one)

Quick Draw Midday

03-04-13-15-20-21-23-24-30-31-32-35-37-38-43-51-65-67-75-77, BE: 23

(three, four, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-three, fifty-one, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-five, seventy-seven; BE: twenty-three)

Daily Three-Midday

8-9-6, SB:

(eight, nine, six; SB: zero)

Daily Three-Evening

8-9-2, SB: 8

(eight, nine, two; SB: eight)

Daily Four-Midday

9-5-6-8, SB:

(nine, five, six, eight; SB: zero)

Daily Four-Evening

5-4-4-1, SB: 8

(five, four, four, one; SB: eight)

Quick Draw Evening

01-02-13-16-19-20-22-24-26-27-28-35-37-42-43-47-60-64-74-77, BE: 20

(one, two, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-three, forty-seven, sixty, sixty-four, seventy-four, seventy-seven; BE: twenty)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Powerball

18-43-48-60-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(eighteen, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $360,000,000