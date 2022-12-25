AZ Lottery
PHOENIX (AP) _ These Arizona lotteries were drawn Saturday:
2-3-4
(two, three, four)
04-15-19-37-39
(four, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $320,000
01-03-21-23-28-34
(one, three, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $1,500,000
03-06-16-32-35-38
(three, six, sixteen, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $290,000
Estimated jackpot: 565,000,000
17-37-46-54-67, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3
(seventeen, thirty-seven, forty-six, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Powerball: eight; Power Play: three)