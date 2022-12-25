AZ Lottery

Click to copy

PHOENIX (AP) _ These Arizona lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Pick 3

2-3-4

(two, three, four)

Fantasy 5

04-15-19-37-39

(four, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $320,000

The Pick

01-03-21-23-28-34

(one, three, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $1,500,000

Triple Twist

03-06-16-32-35-38

(three, six, sixteen, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $290,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 565,000,000

Powerball

17-37-46-54-67, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3

(seventeen, thirty-seven, forty-six, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Powerball: eight; Power Play: three)